Their connection has quickly intensified. And it’s plain to see that Ben (Rohan Nichol) and Gemma (Bree Peters) are becoming closer with every day. Seven

But the last thing Maggie is expecting is to spot Ben flirting with Gemma. Maggie’s heart sinks.

“Maggie is so hurt when she sees Ben and Gemma together,” says Kestie, 41. “She is still deeply in love with Ben. In fact, he is the only man she has ever loved.

“The thought of Ben being with another woman is her worst nightmare.”

Spurred on earlier by Leah (Ada Nicodemou) to step out of her comfort zone, Maggie confronts Ben.

After sharing a drunken encounter, Ben and Gemma find themselves in a motel room together! Seven

Unfortunately, however, the fiery exchange backfires spectacularly for the school principal. Not only does Ben tell Maggie to mind her own business, he resolves to get even closer to Gemma.

And before Ben and Gemma know it, they are a little under the weather – and look set to spend the night together.

Also happening in the Bay this week, it seems Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) could be heading into the friends – albeit with benefits – zone. Or so Dean fears.

Ben’s estranged wife Maggie (Kestie Morassi) – who has never stopped loving her husband – returns to the Bay after taking time out to see their youngest daughter Coco (Anna Cocquerel). Seven

More focused than ever on her work, Ziggy appears oblivious to the fact that Dean is feeling insecure about their relationship.

“With everything going on with Maggie and Ben, the only thing Ziggy can control right now is her work,” Sophie says.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out Now!