Despite being on the receiving end of this hate, Olivia was quick to point out that it is only a portion of Harry’s fan base.

“What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there,” she said.

“I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

According to Harry, warning potential partners about his fans is a conversation he has to have early in a relationship.

“Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real…. But anyway, what do you want to eat?’” he explained.

Olivia and Harry met on the set of Olivia’s film Don’t Worry Darling in which Harry plays a leading role.

The couple have been mostly quiet about their relationship which has only fueled the rumours around them, including the suggestion that Olivia started seeing Harry while she was still with her fiance Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia and Jason split in 2020 and until recently were engaged in a messy custody battle over their two children.

