Florence and Harry star in Don’t Worry Darling YouTube

Olivia announced her split from Jason in 2020. The pair, who have two children together, were engaged in 2012.

At the time, rumours swirled that Olivia started seeing Harry a month before ending her engagement. Florence’s experience on set seems to match that timeline.

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable,” an insider said.

Last week Olivia made two Instagram posts featuring Florence, one in which she said, “Watching this woman work was such a f–king thrill! Cannot wait to show you more.”

Florence hasn’t reacted to either post, not even with a ‘like’. However, she’s not absent from the Gram, posting a teaser trailer for another project in the same week.

Her silence hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

“The way Florence Pugh has yet to post about Don’t Worry Darling even though there are two trailers out for it and yet she’ll post about every single other project that she’s doing right now like what did Olivia Wilde do ????” one fan Tweeted.

“I think it’s so funny how Florence Pugh had said NOTHING about Don’t Worry Darling and Olivia Wilde keeps trying to hype her up,” said another.

It’s possible Florence doesn't run her own Instagram account and she's just too busy filming Dune 2 right now to post about Don’t Worry Darling.

