Pikachu Cake. Instagram

Pikachu Cake

"It’s a Pikachu. He’s coming out of a Pokeball (that’s a Pokémon thing, not a bowl of brown rice and salmon and cabbage). There is jelly in the Pokeball. There is smoke. It goes “pfffft” when it opens. Pikachu has his hand up for a high five," Hamish described what his son's brief was for the cake this year.

And not one to disappoint, Hamish stayed up all night to execute his son's birthday cake requests, and the result was near perfect, save for one tiny detail.

“Yeah, the cake doesn’t open with the mechanism, the icing was too heavy, that’s my bad but I never promised a mechanism — I just said an opening cake," he said.

“We got my son on a technicality and that’s what making cakes is all about, legally getting your son done with a loop hole."

Sheepy cake. Instagram

Sheepy Cake

For his daughter's third birthday last year, Hamish met her request to make a cake resembling her favourite toy, 'sheepy'.

"I was all set to make her a unicorn cake that pooped out glittery little (chocolate) turds. Then I learnt a harsh lesson in client/agency dynamics as she last minute changed the brief," he said.

While Hamish has baked epic cakes for his son's birthday for years, this was the first time he'd baked one of his marvelous creations for Rudy.



Aladdin cake. Instagram

Aladdin Cake

While this year Sonny received a very fun Pikachu cake, last year, Hamish made Sonny a 'Cave Of Wonders' cake from Aladdin featuring glowing eyes and a glowing mouth.

"This year it’s a classic, the Cave Of Wonders from Aladdin, you know, the cave he goes into to get the lamp (you know). The mouth glows. The eyes glow. Sonny has asked this faithfully be recreated," Hamish said.

Dino cake. Instagram

Dino Cake

"This year is by far the hardest. A velociraptor. That can open and close its mouth. And roar. And can 'whack me in the head with its tail' (Sonny direct quote).

An outlandish request I should have turned down, but, my Italian heritage dictates that a father can never refuse a cake request on the day of his sons birthday," the father-of-two penned.

Yet, despite it seeming out of reach, Hamish successfully created a Velociraptor cake, complete with a moving dinosaur tail, along with a volcano to match.

Mack Truck cake. Instagram

Mack Truck Cake

"This is the Mack truck cake my husband made (the night before, starting at 8:30pm, equipped with many beer and no idea) for our Disney Cars fanatic of a son," Zoe penned on Instagram.

"But he did it. And it's perfect. Especially since he'd a) never heard of fondant before, b) didn't Goog a step-by-step for guidance, and c) didn't throw a huge shitfit and then a rolling pin by 8:47pm like I would have.

He made a promise to a boy, and he fulfilled it, and he even pulled off that ludicrous edible-hinge (not pictured) bullshit that had me eye-rolling for Australia," she said.

Slimer cake. Instagram

Slimer Cake

Finally, and arguable most memorable, was 'Slimer cake' that Hamish made for his son, which featured six-layers and spewed green icing slime.

"Slime fairly happy with how the big moment played out," Hamish wrote of the cake.

His wife Zoe added: "If your dad says you he’s gonna make you a Slimer birthday cake that shoots green slime out of its goddamn mouth, then you can’t be surprised when it happens.

(I can be, though. Two years in a row my husband has pulled off a truly obnoxious cake idea, and no one is more shocked than I am.) (Proud. I mean proud.)"