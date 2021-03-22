Gina has appeared on the show since it premiered in 2014. Getty

It’s believed Gina, who has appeared on the show since it premiered in 2014, will depart the reality series, making room for new additions Cherry Dipietrantonio, Kyla Kirkpatrick and Anjali Rao to bask in the spotlight.

The new women bring their own stories to the mix.

Newcomer Kirkpatrick, known in some Melbourne circles as the ‘Champagne Dame’, has a six-year-old daughter. UK-born Dipietrantonio is married with three children.

Rao is a familiar face, formerly hosting CNN’s weekday breakfast news and Talk Asia.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne is ready for a cast shake up. Getty

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, a source also previously revealed that Pettifleur Berenger had also been wanting a chance to shine, and it was said she had been “begging” I’m A Celeb producers for a spot in the jungle for years to relaunch herself after RHOM.

“For so long, Gina was the queen of Melbourne and reality TV ... with Pettifleur always in the shadows. But now I’m A Celeb ... has pushed her ahead of Gina in the race,” says the source, who insists the cherry on top has been RHOM’s filming delay, with Victoria’s recent COVID-19 restrictions putting a hold on the upcoming season.

“For so long, Gina was the queen of Melbourne and reality TV." Getty

Interestingly, the source insists it was, in fact, her on-screen nemesis who Network 10 originally wanted for the show.

“Gina’s the superstar and fan favourite, and was always the housewife on top of their wish list. But she has always decided it’s not her thing and turned it down."