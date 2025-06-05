Whether you are a lifelong Red Bull connoisseur or only sip on occasion, the latest flavour to launch in Australia is sure to excite even the most casual of fans.

Advertisement

Providing the same taste as the cult favourite original Red Bull, the brand new Red Bull Zero swaps out sugar for an all-natural substitute – monk fruit.

The trending ingredient has exploded in popularity in recent years as a natural sweetener that doesn’t compromise on taste and has also been proven to help with gut health thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Aussie professional surfer Jarvis Earle is a huge fan of the new flavour. (Credit: Redbull)

So does the new Red Bull Zero flavour REALLY taste EXACTLY the same as the original Red Bull?

Advertisement

According to Aussies, lucky to get their hands on a crispy 250ml matte blue can, the answer is a resounding YES!

“It’s actually the same taste,” that’s crazy,” wrote one fan.

“This tasted like normal Red Bull,” others chimed in.

With notes of tutti frutti, pineapple and vanilla, the new flavour promises an identical drinking experience to that of the original flavour, but with the delicious sugar-free substitute of monk fruit.

Advertisement

We can’t wait to try this! (Credit: Redbull/Canva)

The launch comes just three months after the most popular Red Bull winter flavour EVER became available to purchase in Australia for the first time in March – the Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry flavour.

Mixing the delicious flavours of blueberry with creamy vanilla and fresh ice notes of eucalyptus, it’s been hard for stockists to keep the flavour in stock on supermarket shelves across the country!

If you’d like to taste test the Red Bull Zero for yourself, it is now available to purchase at retailers across the country, including Coles, Woolworths and 7-Eleven.

Advertisement

PLEASE NOTE: A 250 ml can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit redbull.com

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use