The most popular Red Bull winter flavour EVER has arrived in Aus

After months of eager anticipation, Red Bull’s world-famous Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry flavor has officially landed on Aussie shores.

Available nationwide at 7-Eleven from now, and in Coles across the country from April, this delicious limited-edition flavour first launched in the Northern Hemisphere in October 2024.

Quickly becoming a best-seller, this seasonal offering became so popular it flew off shelves, with fans of the flavour taking to eBay in the United States to purchase a single can for the equivalent of $35 AUD.

The new flavour is athlete-approved! (Credit: Red Bull)

Mixing the exceptional taste of blueberry with creamy vanilla, and icy fresh notes of eucalyptus, it’s no wonder those who have tried it can’t get enough!

Eager Aussies who have been lucky enough to get their hands on the new flavour have described the energy drink as being on a “whole other level”, with Red Bull athlete and Australian World Champion diver Rhiannan Iffland describing the cool blue can as her “new favourite.”

“It’s really yummy. I think it goes to the top of my favourites list for the different Red Bull editions.”

Get the wings you need for winter with Red Bull Iced Vanilla Berry. (Credit: Red Bull)

In a statement released to New Idea ahead of the launch, Coles Senior Category Manager Bobby Smart said the supermarket was “thrilled” to stock the globally popular Winter Edition flavour.

“The flavour has been a hit overseas, and we are excited to bring it to our customers,” he shared.

Several other special editions of Red Bull are also available to try in Australia including the Sugar Free Berry Edition (Forest Fruits), the Sugar Free Coconut Edition, the Tropical Edition and the Red Edition (Watermelon).

PLEASE NOTE: A 250 ml can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit redbull.com.

