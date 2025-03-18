  •  
The most popular Red Bull winter flavour EVER has arrived in Aus

The drink going for $35 a can on eBay has finally arrived down under.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
After months of eager anticipation, Red Bull’s world-famous Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry flavor has officially landed on Aussie shores.

Available nationwide at 7-Eleven from now, and in Coles across the country from April, this delicious limited-edition flavour first launched in the Northern Hemisphere in October 2024. 

Quickly becoming a best-seller, this seasonal offering became so popular it flew off shelves, with fans of the flavour taking to eBay in the United States to purchase a single can for the equivalent of $35 AUD.

The new flavour is athlete-approved! (Credit: Red Bull)

Mixing the exceptional taste of blueberry with creamy vanilla, and icy fresh notes of eucalyptus, it’s no wonder those who have tried it can’t get enough!

Eager Aussies who have been lucky enough to get their hands on the new flavour have described the energy drink as being on a “whole other level”, with Red Bull athlete and Australian World Champion diver Rhiannan Iffland describing the cool blue can as her “new favourite.”

“It’s really yummy. I think it goes to the top of my favourites list for the different Red Bull editions.”

Get the wings you need for winter with Red Bull Iced Vanilla Berry. (Credit: Red Bull)

In a statement released to New Idea ahead of the launch, Coles Senior Category Manager Bobby Smart said the supermarket was “thrilled” to stock the globally popular Winter Edition flavour. 

“The flavour has been a hit overseas, and we are excited to bring it to our customers,” he shared.

Several other special editions of Red Bull are also available to try in Australia including the Sugar Free Berry Edition (Forest Fruits), the Sugar Free Coconut Edition, the Tropical Edition and the Red Edition (Watermelon).

PLEASE NOTE: A 250 ml can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit redbull.com.

Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

