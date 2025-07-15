How you can enjoy a Nutella croissant or muffin at home

If you love Nutella (and what’s not to love?), you MUST try their new Frozen Bakery range.

From the brand that brought us the world’s most perfect spread now comes the ultimate breakfast (or any time of day really) treat.

Introducing the Nutella Muffin and Nutella Croissant – we have been gifted with two delicious new ways to enjoy the iconic spread (personally we’ve never needed more than the jar and a spoon!). The Nutella Frozen Bakery range takes things to a whole new level.

Find out more about the range below.

Afternoon tea is calling your name with this Nutella goodie. Everyone is sure to love these! (Credit: Nutella)

The Nutella Muffin

The perfect ready-to-enjoy goodies, simply pop one of these golden beauties in the microwave for two minutes and enjoy with a cuppa! These next-level treats are made with sourdough and yoghurt for an extra soft texture, combined with a gooey, choc-hazelnut centre that promises mouthwatering flavour in every bite.

We will take 20!

How can you resist THIS? Enjoy Nutella on another level! (Credit: Nutella)

The Nutella Croissant

Breakfast. Has. Levelled. Up.

If you’re a croissant lover, look no further. The beauty of these tasty morsels is that they are frozen right after rising and ready to bake straight from your freezer. You can’t get fresher than that!

The golden, flaky pastry has a heart of rich, creamy Nutella, perfect for an indulgent brekkie with a coffee in the morning.

Simply pop them in the oven for 20-25 minutes or your air fryer for 16-18 minutes and let it cool (if you can wait) before enjoying.

Where can you buy the Nutella Frozen Bakery range?

Toddle down to the freezer section of your local Coles or Woolworths to nab a 4-pack of Nutella Croissants or Nutella Muffins for $12.00.

Walk, don’t run!