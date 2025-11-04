  •  
KFC fans go wild over “secret” menu item inspired by Vietnamese cuisine

Will you be trying it?
KFC Banh MiKFC

Brace your taste buds for this bold flavour fusion! KFC is bringing a Vietnamese-inspired twist to their menu with the new Zinger Bánh Mì.

This exciting new offering brings two worlds together, and we are totally here for it!

Read on for the full details.

The new KFC Zinger Banh Mi
Fresh, crisp, spicy! (Credit: KFC)

What is the KFC Zinger Bánh Mì?

For those not familiar, Bánh Mì is a Vietnamese sandwich. It consists of a short, crusty baguette split lengthwise and filled with meat, vegetables and salads, pickles, and condiments like mayonnaise and fresh chillies. Aussies have long embraced this delicious and inexpensive lunch option, and it’s not hard to find authentic Bánh Mì in most capital cities.

KFC’s Zinger Bánh Mì brings together their signature Zinger fillet with the light, refreshing flavours of a classic Bánh Mì. It contains a Zinger fillet, fresh cucumber & carrot Vietnamese-style slaw, fresh chillies, coriander, Bánh Mì mayo and Supercharged sauce, all tucked inside a classic crusty roll. It’s a flavour match made in heaven!

“At KFC, we love putting our own spin on iconic flavours, and the Zinger Bánh Mì is our take on a much-loved Aussie go-to,” says Sally Spriggs, KFC Group Marketing Director. 

“It’s the perfect balance of spice, freshness and texture, a truly finger lickin’ good combination that celebrates flavour innovation while giving our fans another way to enjoy the iconic Zinger.” 

When and where is the KFC Zinger Bánh Mì available?

Get ready to rejoice, this melting pot of pure FLAVOUR is available now! The KFC Zinger Bánh Mì will be available to buy from participating KFC restaurants nationwide from Tuesday, 4 November until Monday, 1 December, starting at $9.95.

Enjoy it on its own, in a Combo with chips and a drink, or as part of a Box Meal, featuring a Zinger Bánh Mì, two pieces of Hot & Crispy boneless, potato and gravy, chips, and a can drink for a full finger-lickin’ feed.  Craving it from the couch? Order via the KFC App and have it delivered straight to your door.

We’re calling it the perfect summer roll-mance!

Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you’ll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had ‘feet’. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

