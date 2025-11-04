KFC fans go wild over “secret” menu item inspired by Vietnamese cuisine

Brace your taste buds for this bold flavour fusion! KFC is bringing a Vietnamese-inspired twist to their menu with the new Zinger Bánh Mì.

This exciting new offering brings two worlds together, and we are totally here for it!

Read on for the full details.

Fresh, crisp, spicy! (Credit: KFC)

What is the KFC Zinger Bánh Mì?

For those not familiar, Bánh Mì is a Vietnamese sandwich. It consists of a short, crusty baguette split lengthwise and filled with meat, vegetables and salads, pickles, and condiments like mayonnaise and fresh chillies. Aussies have long embraced this delicious and inexpensive lunch option, and it’s not hard to find authentic Bánh Mì in most capital cities.

KFC’s Zinger Bánh Mì brings together their signature Zinger fillet with the light, refreshing flavours of a classic Bánh Mì. It contains a Zinger fillet, fresh cucumber & carrot Vietnamese-style slaw, fresh chillies, coriander, Bánh Mì mayo and Supercharged sauce, all tucked inside a classic crusty roll. It’s a flavour match made in heaven!

“At KFC, we love putting our own spin on iconic flavours, and the Zinger Bánh Mì is our take on a much-loved Aussie go-to,” says Sally Spriggs, KFC Group Marketing Director.

“It’s the perfect balance of spice, freshness and texture, a truly finger lickin’ good combination that celebrates flavour innovation while giving our fans another way to enjoy the iconic Zinger.”

When and where is the KFC Zinger Bánh Mì available?

Get ready to rejoice, this melting pot of pure FLAVOUR is available now! The KFC Zinger Bánh Mì will be available to buy from participating KFC restaurants nationwide from Tuesday, 4 November until Monday, 1 December, starting at $9.95.

Enjoy it on its own, in a Combo with chips and a drink, or as part of a Box Meal, featuring a Zinger Bánh Mì, two pieces of Hot & Crispy boneless, potato and gravy, chips, and a can drink for a full finger-lickin’ feed. Craving it from the couch? Order via the KFC App and have it delivered straight to your door.

We’re calling it the perfect summer roll-mance!

