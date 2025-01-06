Basil helps to flavour many dishes, is the basis for pesto, and is one of Charlie Albone’s favourite herbs to grow in the garden.

But without the right care, it has a short life span. Having basil in the garden is perfect for cooking dishes such as tomato pesto vegetable bake, a classic Caprese salad, or traditional Genovese pesto, so it’s safe to say it’s pretty versatile!

Perfect pruning

The trick to growing basil is regular pruning or harvesting, which encourages bushier growth and prolongs the plant’s lifespan – as long as you know where to prune it.

“It all comes down to the pruning,” Charlie tells bhg.com.au. “So when pruning basil, you’re taking off the flowers and the seeds, which breaks the life cycle. It also puts out more leaves that you can use for cooking, but when you are pruning, you need to prune to a very specific spot.”

“You can see where the leaves come out. Take that off just above and it puts all its energy into leaf growth and stops any flowers from forming.”

How to grow basil from a plant

Once you’ve pruned your basil plant, it’s very easy to propagate and grow more seedlings.

Charlie says, “You can remove the larger leaves to minimise transpiration. Pop it in water, and when you see some roots growing on the bottom, put it in a free-draining potting mix. You’ll have plenty of pesto.”

Keep the soil consistently moist until roots develop, then transplant the cutting into a larger container or garden bed. Basil thrives in well-draining soil with plenty of sunlight, ideally six to eight hours daily. Ensure the soil is kept consistently moist but not waterlogged. Additionally, basil is sensitive to cold temperatures, so it’s best to grow it in warm climates or indoors during colder months.

Propagating in soil

Many gardeners prefer to skip the water propagation process and directly plant basil cuttings into the soil. However, deciding to skip or include the water propagation step depends on personal preference.

Some gardeners believe that propagating cuttings in the water and then transplanting them into the soil may cause some degree of shock as they transition from water to soil environments.

Planting cuttings directly into soil can minimise this shock, leading to smoother growth and establishment. Water propagation allows you to monitor root growth and ensure optimal moisture levels. Both methods can be successful, so it’s up to personal preference and the setup of your space.

