“But then we recognised what it was and got it snipped, and now he’s feeding and sleeping a lot better.”

Hunter’s March 22 arrival came after two years of IVF and a complicated pregnancy, which forced Fiona to put her usual fitness routine on hold.

“For me, going for that period without moving my body, I did gain some weight and just started to not feel like myself,” The Biggest Loser alum reveals.

While Fiona admits she “loved my body when I was pregnant”, she also admits to a few confidence struggles after Hunter was born.

“My tummy went from holding him to just being soft and nothing there,” she explains. “But Hayley has been amazing. She’s just bolstered me the whole way.”

Now, as the new global ambassador for The Healthy Mummy, Fiona’s on a mission to get her health and fitness on track!

“I just want to be my best self for my family,” explains Fiona.

“If training and eating well was about numbers on the scale, I would be tiny and I’ve never been tiny.

"For me, living a healthy, happy life is what I’m passionate about.”

As part of her ambassadorship, Fiona recently undertook The Healthy Mummy’s 28 Day Weight Loss Challenge.

“It’s really versatile,” she says. “There’s vegetarian meal plans, there’s keto – you can tailor it to what you’d like. There’s also every type of training, including postpartum safe exercises and meditation.”