Sarah, Duchess of York, has graced many talk shows with her royal presence – as a guest.
But now it seems Fergie, 64, could secure a seat on the other side of the desk, as a host in her own right!
Fergie impressed UK TV bosses with her warm and open appearance on Loose Women earlier this month, where she talked about her breast cancer fight.
So much so that executives are considering the colourful royal for a plum role
on British TV, possibly as a replacement for Holly Willoughby.
She resigned from This Morning after her co-host Phillip Schofield was involved in a scandal.
The royal was a hit with hosts and viewers on Loose Women.
“Fergie’s a TV natural and she would be an exceptional signing for Britain’s premier morning show,” says a source.
The news comes after Fergie was close to appearing on the UK version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.
The Sun reported that negotiations stalled because she refused to talk about Prince Andrew.
