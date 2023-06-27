FAUX FANTALES RECIPE
Prep Time: 10m
Cook: 25m
Serves: 100
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups raw sugar
- 120g unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup glucose syrup
- 397g Woolworths sweetened condensed milk
- 200g milk chocolate melts
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
METHOD
1. Grease and line a 20cm square tin (7cm deep) with baking paper.
2. Add sugar, butter, syrup, and condensed milk to a medium-sized saucepan. Cook, stirring frequently, for 20 minutes or until bubbling and the caramel is a rich golden brown.
3. Pour caramel into a lined tin. Refrigerate for four hours, or until firmly set. Using a greased knife, cut the caramel into 2cm square pieces. Place caramel squares on a lined baking tray and return to fridge.
4. Place chocolate and oil into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until melted.
5. Use forks to dip pieces of caramel into chocolate to coat, allowing excess to drip off before returning to the lined tray. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until chocolate has set. Wrap in pieces of baking paper and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.