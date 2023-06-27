When Allen's Lollies announced it would be discontinuing its beloved brand Fantales in mid-June 2023, fans were unsurprisingly devastated.

But, thanks to some clever experimenting in the kitchen, some fans of the chewy caramel chocolates at Woolworths have created a recipe to recreate the iconic sweet treat at home- much to the delight of Fantales fans (including us) everywhere!

WATCH NOW: How to make Fantales at home. Article continues after video.