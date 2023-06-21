In news that has left the team at New Idea absolutely devasted, Allen's Lollies have announced that they will be discontinuing their beloved chocolate product Fantales.

The news was announced Tuesday evening on the official Allen's Lollies Facebook page.

According to Allen's Lollies, the production of Fantales just wasn't sustainable anymore due to the drop in popularity.

