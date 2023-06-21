The post then continued: "Like you, we are sad to say goodbye. We anticipate that Fantales will be available until the end of July 2023, so make sure you stock up and take yourself down memory lane with our trivia questions."
"Rest assured we're continuing to make other delicious Allen's lollies, including favourites such as Snakes Alive, Party Mix, and Minties."
Fantales consumers were understandably not a fan of this decision, taking to the comments section to vent about their sadness to reading the news.
"PLEASE DON'T DO THIS!!!! Fantales are seriously my all-time favourite sweets! I cannot imagine life without them!!!" one commenter expressed.
"That's horrible news, whoever's behind this decision should be sent to jail!" said another.
Responding to the commentators Allen's Lollies wrote that "declining sales and the need for significant upgrades" at the Melbourne Allen's factory were the reason behind the sad decision.
The world-famous sweets - that for the uninitiated are a chewy caramel with a rich chocolate coating - first landed on Aussie supermarket shelves in 1930.
They are also known for the iconic movie trivia that is printed on the wrappers.
Hurry, Fantales stocks at your local supermarket won't last long!
