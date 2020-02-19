Rowan Baxter and his family Facebook

On Wednesday, Baxter and the children - aged three, four and six - were dead.

His wife, Hannah Baxter, is in a critical condition with severe burns after the car the family was in was engulfed in flames in Brisbane suburb Camp Hill.

A man helped rescue her from the fiery inferno. He also suffered burns.

Just over a year ago, Rowan Baxter said of his relationship with Hannah that it was “hard to believe we have had 3 children in only 5 of those years” of being together.

“Love you to the moon and back #myworld,” he said.

Police have refused to speculate on how the fire started and would not say if it was a murder-suicide

Emergency services were confronted by a “horrific” scene. A hardened police officer, he said the incident was “up there” with the worst he’s seen.

7NEWS understands Rowan Baxter may have become estranged from the children in recent months.

In late December, he said on Facebook that he missed his children.

