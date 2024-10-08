Do your kids love adventure? Do they love to run around and play but always find themselves losing interest quickly? Well, SuperPark at Highpoint, Maribyrnong, might just be the indoor adventure destination of their dreams!

The fun never stops at this indoor play centre, however, it just got a whole lot more fun for parents as they unveil a new range of offers to help you save big.

If you haven’t heard of SuperPark before, you’re definitely missing out! This adventure centre offers a movement-based environment designed to keep kids active while also encouraging cognitive development with its unique blend of educational and interactive games.



Though SuperPark makes for the perfect school holiday activity, you can keep your kids happy with a weekend or weekday after school visit.

The sky high Trampoline Area at SuperPark Melbourne. (Credit: Supplied)

The Melbourne indoor adventure destination is split into three main areas: adventure area, games arena and freestyle hall. From grand prix-style pedal cars to goal-shooting to sky high trampolines, SuperPark has it all.



Take a look at the incredible sales on offer at SuperPark below:

WEEKEND AND HOLIDAY HEROES

Perfect for the weekends and school holidays, this pass allows families to enjoy a 2-hour all-access pass, granting entry to all areas of the SuperPark, for just $35.

MIDWEEK MAGIC PASS

If you have young ones who aren’t yet in school and visit SuperParrk midweek (excluding school and public holidays), you can get $5 off your pass and pay just $30 for a 2-hour all-access pass to SuperPark’s range of interactive and movement-based activities.

The grand prix-style pedal cars at SuperPark. (Credit: Supplied)

After School Sessions

Help your kids unwind after a long school day and keep them active and stimulated with an after school pass. Between 3pm and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, the 2-hour all-access pass drops down to just $27, making it the best time to visit SuperPark at Highpoint.

SuperBites Café

SuperBites Cafe is a great area for the parents to relax as the kids run around and wear themselves out. With barista-style coffee, free Wi-Fi, as well as a range of tasty snacks, it’s the perfect area for parents to chill and hang out or get work done while the children are occupied.

So what are you waiting for? Book your SuperPark adventure here.