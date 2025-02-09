MAFS EXCLUSIVE: Bride Jacqui’s crazy freebie request

It hasn’t taken long for this year’s Married At First Sight cast to attempt to use their ‘fame’ in exchange for free things.

New Idea can reveal that Kiwi-born bride Jacqui has already tried to source free apparel to dress herself in during the filming of the show.

In leaked messages seen by New Idea, lawyer Jacqui reached out to a small Aussie label, asking for free product to promote on her social media accounts, adding she will be seen by “millions of viewers”.

The message Jacqui sent through requesting free items for publicity. (Credit: Supplied).

The message reads, “Hi there! I’m one of the MAFs 2025 brides.. just wondering whether you’d be interested in gifting any pieces for me to wear and showcase on the show.. and tag & create around during airing next year on Instagram / TikTok? The show is international and seen by millions of viewers! This is me! Let me know & I’ll be happy to send my address and/or preferences. I’m a size 8 🙂 xx”

But our source says that Jacqui’s social media accounts would not be accessible to her during or for a period after the airing of the show, making it difficult for the bride – or any other participant who may have solicited freebies – to live up to promises to promote stock.

Jacqui has been called out for her messages. (Credit: Channel Nine).

Speaking anonymously to New Idea, the brand owner said they were “shocked” to see such a brazen message from a person who “was not yet famous and might never be”.

They added that it was also galling to receive the message in tough trading times for small businesses.

But times seem to be tough for the stars of the show, who are paid a bare minimum to appear on the reality juggernaut.

The MAFS experts are shocked by the cast’s antics. (Credit: Channel Nine).

“Just because they’re on TV doesn’t mean they’re entitled [to free clothes],” they sniped.

It’s not the first time a MAFS participant has been exposed for asking for a freebie – and it likely won’t be the last.

They are reportedly paid just $1,178 a week, which includes a daily appearance rate and food allowance.