MAFS’ Melinda has shared a new update following her split from Layton, revealing whether the pair are still in contact.

“We don’t currently talk, no,” she explained via her Instagram stories.

“Things, I would say, didn’t get left on the best terms and I think from my side it was best to stop contact,” the reality star explained. She added that it was “hard to talk about” as she felt protective over her ex.

“I believe that we went through enough to still be amicable if we ran into each other if we needed something from each other.

“I still like to protect him when I can when I see something online. But in regards to actually talking to each other, we don’t. When we broke up I stopped contact and that was just for me and my mental [health] because everything was just all a bit too much.”

Despite not being on speaking terms, Mel says she still has a soft spot for her ex-boyfriend Layton. (Credit: Instagram)

MAFS’ Melinda and Layton’s awkward wedding was an important lesson in not jumping to conclusions.

The couple, who seemed like they would be the perfect pair on paper thanks to their similar work ethos and lifestyles, had one of the more awkward weddings of the season after some miscommunication.

Despite the couple’s frosty beginnings, audiences watched on as the pair became one of the strongest relationships in the 2022 season of Married at First Sight.

Sadly, however, it wasn’t meant to be. The pair confirmed they had broken up on 11 October 2023, just over a month after celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“Hi, all – we wanted to keep this private for the time being, but we have a lot of supporters that are invested in the relationship and owe it to you to be transparent,” read a statement at the time.

News of the shock split comes just weeks after Mel and Layton celebrated one year together. (Credit: Instagram)

“After a lot of thought and consideration, we have sadly decided to both take time apart.”

The statement explained that the former couple still cared “deeply” for one another and suggested that they may one day find their way back to each other. But, for now, the decision “was for the best”.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for all your support throughout our journey it has meant the world to us. We hope you can understand and ask for your kindness and respect during this time.”

Weeks later in an interview with 9Entertainment, Mel revealed that she was doing “really well” post-breakup.

“I came off [MAFS] in a relationship, which was amazing but we did break up very recently,” she said.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I’m doing OK. I’m not having the time of my life, but I believe everything happens for a reason and whatever is meant to be will be.”

The television bride added that she wished “nothing but the best” for her ex-partner, and she knew the feeling was mutual.

In late January 2024, Mel shed further light on the breakup during an Instagram Q&A. She confirmed that while she missed her MAFS husband, that chapter of her life was firmly over.

“I miss the good times and the side of Lay that was sweet and caring. I don’t miss the relationship itself though unfortunately, it was not good for either of us.”

The beauty entrepreneur revealed she felt “a little weird” thinking about “moving on from Lay”.

“Will just keep doing me and hope a husband just appears,” she joked.