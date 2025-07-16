  •  
What I really thought while watching my first horror movie in 13 years

New Idea's biggest scaredy-cat survives screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Never in a million years did I expect to find myself sitting in a cinema watching a horror movie.

Although I’m a massive movie fan (which luckily is a huge part of my job as an Entertainment Writer), horror has always been my least favourite genre – purely because I get scared so easily.

You’re probably thinking – why on earth is she putting herself through this? – and to that I say, good question.

I don’t really have a clear answer for you.

When the invitation landed in my inbox , I originally hesitated. I’ve never seen a horror movie on the big screen before, and the last time I watched one I’m pretty sure I was in high school.

But, I’d heard great things about the original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer – and even though I was three years old at time it came out, I’ve known it was a classic.

celia whitley I Know What You Did Last Summer
The delicious murder-themed cocktail was a nice touch and not creepy at all. (Photo: New Idea).

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer about?

So I said yes for science – maybe my movie preferences had changed?

This I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025 film is a modern take with a great cast including two of the original stars – Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The story follows five friends who cover up a deadly car accident, and after a pact to keep it a secret they find themselves being haunted by their choice a year later…

jennifer love hewitt freddie prinze jr
Lots of wooping from the audience when these two appeared on screen! (Photo: Sony Pictures).

When it became too late to back out

I went in to the cinema questioning every choice that got me there.

In the words of Eminem (who I found out today is a recent grandfather – how did I not know this! – anyways I digress) – my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms were heavy.

Several thoughts of panic started to set in. What if I scream so loud everyone in the cinema laughs at me? What if I cry?? What if I can’t sleep for days because I can’t get the image of a hook-wielding killer out of my head???

Not sure if I was just being dramatic (me most days) or if my feelings were legit.

But I was here, with my plus one who was as equally as scared as I was (not sure if that was a good or bad thing), and we were ready to go.

We sat down, and I reminded myself the bathroom was always outside if I felt like I needed a break – or three.

Chase Sui Wonders
I admire good location selections – and this movie was full of them. (Photo: Sony Pictures).

So – is I Know What You Did Last Summer actually scary?

Maybe it was because I had my eyes closed during the classic ‘slasher’ scenes (I am not afraid to admit this), but what I managed to watch through my closed eyes – and blocked ears – I really enjoyed.

Although I had my eyes closed for the “worst” parts, the audience reaction around me (full of ‘oohs’ and ‘icks’) helped paint a pretty clear picture in my head.

And, at times it felt like I was watching more of a comedy than a horror – which is much more my kind of thing.

The Gen-Z humour shone through, and characters had me chuckling out loud here and there.

The film was riddled with suspenseful music, horrifyingly long silences and a few jump scares, sticking true to a classic slasher film.

Although there is a bit of suspense and gore, I wouldn’t classify the film as ‘super-scary’.

I know what you did last summer
Not someone you want to run into in a graveyard in the middle of the night. (Photo: Sony Pictures).
Will I be able to sleep tonight without thinking there’s a hook-wielding killer standing outside my house?

Probably not.

But if you want to take the risk, you can watch I Know What You Did Last Summer in cinemas now.

Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

