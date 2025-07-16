What I really thought while watching my first horror movie in 13 years

Never in a million years did I expect to find myself sitting in a cinema watching a horror movie.

Although I’m a massive movie fan (which luckily is a huge part of my job as an Entertainment Writer), horror has always been my least favourite genre – purely because I get scared so easily.

You’re probably thinking – why on earth is she putting herself through this? – and to that I say, good question.

I don’t really have a clear answer for you.

When the invitation landed in my inbox , I originally hesitated. I’ve never seen a horror movie on the big screen before, and the last time I watched one I’m pretty sure I was in high school.

But, I’d heard great things about the original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer – and even though I was three years old at time it came out, I’ve known it was a classic.

The delicious murder-themed cocktail was a nice touch and not creepy at all. (Photo: New Idea).

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer about?

So I said yes for science – maybe my movie preferences had changed?

This I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025 film is a modern take with a great cast including two of the original stars – Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The story follows five friends who cover up a deadly car accident, and after a pact to keep it a secret they find themselves being haunted by their choice a year later…

Lots of wooping from the audience when these two appeared on screen! (Photo: Sony Pictures).

When it became too late to back out

I went in to the cinema questioning every choice that got me there.

In the words of Eminem (who I found out today is a recent grandfather – how did I not know this! – anyways I digress) – my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms were heavy.

Several thoughts of panic started to set in. What if I scream so loud everyone in the cinema laughs at me? What if I cry?? What if I can’t sleep for days because I can’t get the image of a hook-wielding killer out of my head???

Not sure if I was just being dramatic (me most days) or if my feelings were legit.

But I was here, with my plus one who was as equally as scared as I was (not sure if that was a good or bad thing), and we were ready to go.

We sat down, and I reminded myself the bathroom was always outside if I felt like I needed a break – or three.

I admire good location selections – and this movie was full of them. (Photo: Sony Pictures).

So – is I Know What You Did Last Summer actually scary?

Maybe it was because I had my eyes closed during the classic ‘slasher’ scenes (I am not afraid to admit this), but what I managed to watch through my closed eyes – and blocked ears – I really enjoyed.

Although I had my eyes closed for the “worst” parts, the audience reaction around me (full of ‘oohs’ and ‘icks’) helped paint a pretty clear picture in my head.

And, at times it felt like I was watching more of a comedy than a horror – which is much more my kind of thing.

The Gen-Z humour shone through, and characters had me chuckling out loud here and there.

The film was riddled with suspenseful music, horrifyingly long silences and a few jump scares, sticking true to a classic slasher film.

Although there is a bit of suspense and gore, I wouldn’t classify the film as ‘super-scary’.

Not someone you want to run into in a graveyard in the middle of the night. (Photo: Sony Pictures).

Will I be able to sleep tonight without thinking there’s a hook-wielding killer standing outside my house?

Probably not.

But if you want to take the risk, you can watch I Know What You Did Last Summer in cinemas now.