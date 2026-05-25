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The hidden heartbreak driving Farmer Jarrad to find love on Farmer Wants A Wife

He wants to get love "right this time".
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Farmer Jarrad is familiar with the blows of heartbreak, and wants to create his own happy ending by putting his heart on the line on Farmer Wants a Wife.

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Hailing from Taylorville, South Australia, the almond farmer is going into the experience with an open heart.

This year, he is joining four other farmers who are also searching for love.

Scroll on to read more about him below.

Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
Farmer Jarrad is ready to find his other half. (Credit: Channel Seven)
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Who is Farmer Jarrad from Farmer Wants a Wife?

Along with being a farmer, the 41-year-old is raising two boys, so finding someone “family-oriented” is a must.

“I’ve had my heart broken before, and that was just devastating,” he said.

“You do need to be brave to find love. I want to get it right this time. I’m ready to find my person.”

He describes himself as a “caring and thoughtful” man and a “gentleman”, and a lover of the outdoors, cooking, and dining!

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Even though the show hasn’t aired yet, the show’s latest teaser reveals that he’s an in-demand suitor.

One of the women vying for his heart said she needed to improve her “game”, because she isn’t interested in making friends.

Another woman was also spotted interrupting one of the dates in Jarrad’s kitchen.

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It looks like everyone is in for a wild ride!

Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife 2026 FWAW
It looks like there will be drama, and hopefully love this season. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What is Farmer Jarrad looking for in a partner?

When it comes to love, the father-of-two wants to meet someone “who’s confident and comfortable in themselves”.

“In the past, I’ve been drawn to strong, self-assured women. But strength to me also means being able to compromise on the little things, staying open to new perspectives, and being willing to grow together,” he explained.

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“A thoughtful, kind, emotionally mature partner and someone I can build something meaningful and special with is really what I’m hoping to find.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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