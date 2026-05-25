The hidden heartbreak driving Farmer Jarrad to find love on Farmer Wants A Wife

Farmer Jarrad is familiar with the blows of heartbreak, and wants to create his own happy ending by putting his heart on the line on Farmer Wants a Wife.

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Hailing from Taylorville, South Australia, the almond farmer is going into the experience with an open heart.

This year, he is joining four other farmers who are also searching for love.

Scroll on to read more about him below.

Farmer Jarrad is ready to find his other half. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Who is Farmer Jarrad from Farmer Wants a Wife?

Along with being a farmer, the 41-year-old is raising two boys, so finding someone “family-oriented” is a must.

“I’ve had my heart broken before, and that was just devastating,” he said.

“You do need to be brave to find love. I want to get it right this time. I’m ready to find my person.”

He describes himself as a “caring and thoughtful” man and a “gentleman”, and a lover of the outdoors, cooking, and dining!

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Even though the show hasn’t aired yet, the show’s latest teaser reveals that he’s an in-demand suitor.

One of the women vying for his heart said she needed to improve her “game”, because she isn’t interested in making friends.

Another woman was also spotted interrupting one of the dates in Jarrad’s kitchen.

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It looks like everyone is in for a wild ride!

It looks like there will be drama, and hopefully love this season. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What is Farmer Jarrad looking for in a partner?

When it comes to love, the father-of-two wants to meet someone “who’s confident and comfortable in themselves”.

“In the past, I’ve been drawn to strong, self-assured women. But strength to me also means being able to compromise on the little things, staying open to new perspectives, and being willing to grow together,” he explained.

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“A thoughtful, kind, emotionally mature partner and someone I can build something meaningful and special with is really what I’m hoping to find.”

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