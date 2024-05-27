Farmer Dave was beloved during his time on Big Brother Australia. Now, still adored as ever, he has undergone quite the transformation.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the youth worker shared a video of his brand new look.

Fans and friends alike were shocked to see that his long locks were replaced by a short haircut.

Fellow Big Brother alum Estelle Landy commented: “Omg I actually love the hair!!!” To which Farmer Dave replied: “It’s taking a bit of getting used to.”

“Wohoooooo who’s this new boy! 😍 loving the cut!” another penned. Dave answered: “Single and ready to mingle apparently,” seemingly confirming he is no longer engaged.

“Wow watch out GQ 📸,” a third added.

Farmer Dave first appeared on our screens on the sixth season of Big Brother, which aired in 2006.

He placed third after Jamie Brooksby and Camilla Severi.

The farmer then returned to the reality series in 2022 along with other memorable players including Reggie Bird, Anthony Drew, Tully Smythe, and more.

Dave made history during his time on Big Brother when he came out as gay to his housemates.

“I went on to create conversations and change in Australia about gay people being treated equally and without judgment,” Dave told The Latch years later.

“Back then, we were heavily discriminated against. It was normal to be in the closet for fear of violence and exclusion.”

In December 2022, Dave confirmed to our sister site Woman’s Day that he was engaged to his partner Shazli.

It seems he hasn’t posted with Shazli on Instagram since 2023, and now has said that he is “single and ready to mingle”.