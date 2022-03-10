Liz penend a sweet message to Shane's two daughters, Brooke and Summer. Instagram

"I love you both so much and have the happiest memories of our times together. Your daddy loved you with all his heart."

The photos included individual shots of Liz with a young Summer and Brooke respectively, as well as a snap of Brooke smiling with Liz and Shane standing either side of her.

Her son, Damian, replied to the post with a single heart emoji, while fellow stars including singer Natalie Imbruglia and actress Alexandra Park left heart replies of their own.

It's not Liz's first tribute to Shane and his family, the model sharing an emotional post to Instagram in the first days after his tragic death.

"Your daddy loved you with all his heart." Instagram

"I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart," she wrote at the time, sharing a number of photos of herself with Shane.

News of the cricket legend's death broke on March 4, with Thai police later confirming that the 52-year-old had died of natural causes.

"Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes," a statement confirmed.

Local authorities previously confirmed that he was holidaying with four other people in a luxury villa on Koh Samui and his body is being returned to Australia.

Liz paid tribute to her former flame earlier this week. Instagram

Celebrity tributes have continued to flow in following news of his passing, with his children also sharing statements and memorial posts honouring their father.

"Dad, I miss you so much already. I wish I could've hugged you tighter in what I didn't know were my final moments with you," his youngest daughter Summer said in an official statement.

His son Jackson, 22, added: "I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what.

"You just wanted me to be happy, that's it. So that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy."

WATCH: Shane Warne reveals the part Hugh Grant had to play in his split from Elizabeth Hurley

Meanwhile, eldest daughter Brooke said it still didn't feel real knowing her father was gone so young.

"I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy," she said.

Shane will be honoured with a state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.