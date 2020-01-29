WATCH: Urgent travel warnings as deadly coronavirus spreads
Travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) on the Smartraveller website has been updated, with advice to Australians to "reconsider your need to travel to China overall", and "do not travel to Hubei Province", which is at the centre of the virus outbreak.
"Chinese authorities have restricted travel for parts of the country and may extend these restrictions at short notice," the updated Smartraveller advice says.
"Travellers may be quarantined, due to their health condition or previous location."
Aussies have been warned against non-essential travel to China
Getty
The travel warnings come as Australian consular officials work on a plan to evacuate hundreds of Aussies who are in Hubei province.
According to Sydney Morning Herald, at least 400 Australians have sought consular help for themselves or family members trapped in the locked-down area, as China's official death toll from the coronavirus hit 106 on Tuesday, with more than 4500 people confirmed as being infected.
Five cases of coronavirus have so far been confirmed in Australia, including four in New South Wales.