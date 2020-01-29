Australians are being warned against any travel to China as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

Travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) on the Smartraveller website has been updated, with advice to Australians to "reconsider your need to travel to China overall", and "do not travel to Hubei Province", which is at the centre of the virus outbreak.

"Chinese authorities have restricted travel for parts of the country and may extend these restrictions at short notice," the updated Smartraveller advice says.

"Travellers may be quarantined, due to their health condition or previous location."