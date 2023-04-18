This year certainly is going fast as Anzac Day is already upon us. The public holiday, which honours and commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and/or died in wars and conflicts, takes place annually on April 25.
Of course, most Aussies will head to a dawn service or an Anzac Day march on the day but some may want to duck down to their local Coles to pick up some groceries (or a packet of Anzac biscuits).
If this is something you’re planning to do, so you don’t get caught out, here are Coles’ Anzac Day 2023 trading hours:
New South Wales
All NSW Coles’ stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.
Victoria
All VIC Coles’ stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.
Australian Capital Territory
All ACT Coles’ stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.
Queensland
All QLD Coles’ stores will be closed on Anzac Day.
Western Australia
Most WA Coles’ stores will be closed on Anzac Day but a few - including Orana, Albany and Busselton Central - will be open. Check with your local store here.
Northern Territory
All NT Coles’ stores will open after 12pm but will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.
South Australia
All SA Coles’ stores will be closed on Anzac Day although Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Berri, Port Augusta, Mount Baker, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Mount Gambier and Victor Harbour will be open.
Tasmania
All TAS Coles’ stores will open after 12pm but will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.