Of course, most Aussies will head to a dawn service or an Anzac Day march on the day but some may want to duck down to their local Coles to pick up some groceries (or a packet of Anzac biscuits ).

This year certainly is going fast as Anzac Day is already upon us. The public holiday, which honours and commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and/or died in wars and conflicts, takes place annually on April 25.

If this is something you’re planning to do, so you don’t get caught out, here are Coles’ Anzac Day 2023 trading hours:

New South Wales

All NSW Coles’ stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.

Victoria

All VIC Coles’ stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.

Australian Capital Territory

All ACT Coles’ stores will open after 1pm and most will have reduced trading hours in the evening. Check with your local store here.

Queensland

All QLD Coles’ stores will be closed on Anzac Day.

