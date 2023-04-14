Getty

This means that Coles will have the largest network of UberEats customers than any other Australian grocery retailer on the app.

Lucas Groeneveld, UberEats Regional General Manager of Retail ANZ, said, “We’re excited to be extending our partnership with Coles to bring an incredible selection of fresh produce and everyday grocery items to Aussie customers…UberEats’ goal is to meet customers’ growing desire to get (almost) anything they need delivered on-demand, and this expansion will supercharge the wide variety of groceries available on the app.”

To place an order, all you need to do is open the UberEats app and tap the ‘Grocery’ button or search for Coles from the search bar.

WATCH: UberEats - The best of your city delivered in minutes

Customers can choose from a wide selection of groceries, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, and pantry staples; and can also track their orders in real time. Plus, Uber One members can enjoy $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders.

And if you’re in need of a little liquid courage, you’ll be pleased to know that in the coming months, Uber will also support Coles and Liquorland with last-mile delivery for their online customers.