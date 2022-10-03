The supermarket giant has promised to drop prices of 150 products Australian shoppers love. Supplied

Other bargains include Kleenex tissue 18 packs, Golden Circle Juice 2L bottles, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes 725g and Masterfoods Tomato Sauce 500ml, with all of their prices dropping by more than $1.

And for once shoppers don’t have to get in quick to cash in on the savings, because they’re not going anywhere in 2022.

The whole point of the ‘Dropped & Locked’ scheme is to keep prices down despite the rising cost of living, so Aussie families can keep up.

Coles Chief Executive of Commercial and Express Leah Weckert said the new program is geared towards shoppers who have faced a tough year financially.

WATCH: Financially fit females

“We know it’s been a really tough year for many of our customers and they are looking for prices they can rely on each time they shop to help their household budget go further,” Leah said.



“Our LOCKED campaign has been successful because customers can clearly identify products that won’t go up in price until at least the end of January 2023.

“With DROPPED&LOCKED, they’ll now be able to see where we can provide savings on products Aussies love and keep them locked. As we get closer to Christmas, we want our customers to know that they can depend on Coles to bring them reliable value and great prices during the festive season.”

Though the prices won’t be going up any time soon, now is the perfect time for Coles shoppers to stock up on the newly reduced grocery staples.