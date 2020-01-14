Customers will no longer have to queue at the checkouts Getty

Greg said that technology had already revolutionised supermarkets in the last decade, noting that in 2009 only 60 of Coles’ 800 stores had self-serve systems.

"Now almost all of our stores have them and 50 per cent of our customers use them when checking out. It's the biggest visible change at Coles in the last decade," he said.

A Coles spokesperson clarified on Monday that although automation is on the cards for shoppers, the supermarket has no plans to ditch the belted checkouts entirely.

"We have trialled a number of new technologies to help our customers complete their shopping faster, however there are no plans to phase out the belted checkouts which remain a key part of our store offer," the statement read.