It is unclear when the first Chuck E. Cheese store will open its doors in Australia. Getty

Royale Hospitality Group is the brainchild behind bringing the popular chain restaurant to Australia after signing a business partnership with Chuck E. Cheese in January 2024.

According to the group, "active scouting" is currently underway to find the perfect locations to open the first Chuck E. Cheese venues in each state and territory.

It is currently unclear when the first Chuck. E Cheese restaurants will open in Australia, but a spokesperson for the business has confirmed that these locations will include "trampolines, video walls, and dance floors, along with climbing and soft play elements found in many of (Chuck E. Cheese's) international locations."

Chuck E. Cheese venues hosts half a million kids birthday parties every year globally. Getty

Chief Operating Officer of Chuck E. Cheese International Mario Centola called the business a "powerful global brand... centered around the timeless essence of family fun," in a press release announcing the exciting launch news.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of Chuck E. Cheese to Australia and to collaborate with the Royale Hospitality Group, a partner that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional family experiences," he said.

Royale Hospitality Group Managing Director Ray Strauss shared in this excitement, sharing that the partnership was a "momentous step towards establishing Chuck E. Cheese as the premier destination for families seeking an unparalleled kid-centric entertainment and dining experience."

Given the chain is a "go-to" location for kids' birthday parties across the globe, with half a million held at Chuck E. Cheese venues every year we are sure Australian families will flock to their nearest Chuck E. Cheese location when they do eventually open.