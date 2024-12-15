Virginia Hey shares heartbreaking health diagnosis

It’s approaching three years since retired supermodel and internationally loved Aussie screen queen Virginia Hey was diagnosed with an especially aggressive, life-altering cancer. But the plucky star is convinced her silly sense of humour and upbeat attitude is powering her through the fight of her life.

Advertisement

“I have an insidious form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. I suspect it’s been with me for years, as I’d been feeling so inexplicably tired and worn out, which led to my retiring five years ago. In June 2022, I was officially diagnosed with stage 4 cancer so advanced my oncologists feared I may have had between 6 to 15 months to live.”

“But, I’m still here and making terrific progress. Along with expert medical intervention and cutting-edge treatments, I’m certain my positivity and refusal to give in has given me a great chance at survival,” says Virginia, 72, in an exclusive interview from her London home.

Virginia doesn’t let Cancer slow her down! (Credit: Supplied)

“Did I panic when given that dire prognosis? No. I went straight into a science logic, mind-over-matter mode. I had plenty of questions: What is it? Where is it? How do we treat it? What can I do to prepare? I became mentally geared-up for the fight. I’ve always brimmed with positivity. I love smiling and making people feel happy. I knew that remaining cheerful was essential. Doom and gloom are not welcome in this adventure.”

Advertisement

With her sky-high cheekbones, sparkling eyes and long legs, Virginia’s modelling career began in 1970. She graced magazine covers worldwide before starring in hit TV series from Prisoner, Neighbours and E Street, to the international sci-fi sensation, Farscape.

“My modelling career was accidental. I was discovered at a bus stop when I was 18 and at an Art college. My real loves were fine arts, photography and natural therapies. Modelling led to roles in movies like Mad Max 2 and The Living Daylights with Timothy Dalton as James Bond.”

A smiling Virginia appeared at London’s Comic Con last month. (Credit: Supplied)

“All that seems eons ago. They were wonderful times. I lived in Los Angeles for a decade, and feel blessed to have met so many fascinating and charismatic people. But my focus now is on surviving, getting better and feeling healthy again,” she smiles.

Advertisement

When Virginia, who moved to the UK from LA in 2012, was diagnosed, her specialists discovered the cancer had eaten through her right lower leg bone.

“I’d tripped on my patio. X-rays then revealed the cancer, which originated in my lymphatic system, had spread to the bone. Because of the cancer in my Tibia, I could no longer weight-bear and was confined to a wheelchair. Following gruelling chemotherapy, and a stem cell transplant to extend my life, my right leg is now cancer-free.”

“But by November 2023 cancer had moved to my left leg, after which it spread to my chest, lower back, hip and thigh. I’ve lost my hair three times but chose not to wear wigs – preferring bandannas. I’ve never given up hope, which I think is vital.”

Virginia lit up the big screen as an actress. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Virginia says a breakthrough came in June this year when her Haematologist suggested a revolutionary immunotherapy designed for her specific cancer, which was not responding to other treatments.

“This new treatment has so far killed 75 per cent of the cancer in my body. I’m out of the wheelchair, on crutches and have begun exercise classes. It feels great to be moving again.

For Virginia, a tremendous joy is being out in her garden.

“I live in a leafy part of London, and the garden has always been such a life-force for me. For over a year I was in a wheelchair and housebound. But I never let that get me down. I’d put on music and boogie in that chair! My tabby cat Brae has been a Godsend. He’s such a dag and always makes me laugh.”

Advertisement

Virginia and her medical team of “guardian angel doctors and nurses” are hopeful that by the conclusion of her immunotherapy treatment next February, she’ll be cancer-free.

“It’s a waiting game but I’m staying positive. I have some beautiful angels on my shoulder. I’m happy and content right now.”