Tammin Sursock, 40, has shared a shocking health update, revealing she has pre diabetes.

“6 weeks ago I was diagnosed with pre diabetes,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I was shocked.”

Tammin added that “ironically” she had just given up sugar as she “felt off physically and mentally”.

The final straw for the 40-year-old was a disturbing Brown University study in which researchers compared two rats finding their way to safety after being placed in a vat of water.

While the healthy rat left the water in 5.2 seconds, the second rat – who had consumed an amount of sugar that was equivalent to a North American diet – struggled to escape, reaching safety in 36.2 seconds.

Tammin Sursock revealed she has pre diabetes. (Credit: Instagram)

“Please don’t @ me because I don’t believe anything is “bad” but I think listening to your body and if something doesn’t feel right, look into it,” Tammin continued.

“This video (of the rat study) says “excess” and I also know many people who have been diagnosed with brain issues so this speaks to me.

“Happy to hear ALL your thoughts about this. But please be informative and not reactionary. I’m on the road to getting my blood sugars down and any advice helps!”

The health confession comes two months after Tammin experienced a concussion while parodying newborn photoshoot poses; the actress fell off her bed and ended up in hospital.

It comes after the actress went to the ER for a concussion. (Credit: Instagram)

“Concussions can happen doing the stupidest things,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“And when it happens you might have to show or tell the doctor what you were doing. And it could be the most embarrassing moment of your life.”

Tammin, however, confessed that the ER was a “mini vacation” from her “small kids”.

“Neck braces are good to sleep upright so maybe I’ll take one home for the plane,” she added.

“Thanks for all the well wishes, feeling slightly better. Just a bruised brain and ego. And the scan showed I did have a brain. So that’s good.”

Tammin shares two kids, Phoenix and Lennon, with her husband Sean McEwen. (Credit: Instagram)

Tammin rose to prominence while portraying Dani Sutherland on Home and Away from 2000 to 2004.

She went on to have a recurring role in Disney’s Hannah Montana before being cast as Jenna Marshall in the hit show Pretty Little Liars.

Her husband, Sean McEwen, is a producer, director, and actor. The couple share two daughters, Phoenix, 10, and Lennon, five.

Always consult a medical professional for any health concerns.