When it comes to her family life and children, Australian singer and songwriter Sia Furler does not give much away.

Like her often performing with her face covered, she mostly keeps her personal life private.

According to divorce documents obtained by People, the singer and her estranged husband Dan Bernard welcomed their third child, Somersault Wonder Bernad, on March 27, 2024.

The news is only coming to light now because Sia filed for divorce on March 18, 2025, after two years of marriage. In the documents, she cited irreconcilable differences and asked for legal and physical custody of Somersault in the divorce, but was open to Bernard being granted visitation rights.

The former couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with four other guests in May 2023 in Italy.

Sia and Dan Bernard were married for two years. (Credit: Instagram)

Has Sia adopted children?

Along with Somersault, the 49-year-old adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019, when they were leaving foster care. Always wanting to be a mother, she has previously spoken about her fertility struggles.

Speaking to Instyle, she revealed that she only ever intended to adopt one boy. However, her plans changed after she saw one of her future sons in the documentary Foster and submitted a formal request to adopt him that very same day.

“Older children have a really hard time getting adopted, and when I saw him, I said to myself, ‘That’s my son.’ I knew I wanted to help him,” she told the publication.

Her son then asked if she could adopt his “cousin Che”, who turned out to be one of his friends.

“I just felt so blessed to have them both with me,” she said at the time. “And I’ve realized over the past year that Che was meant to be my son too.”

She also told the publication that she wanted to be a hands-on parent.

Sia is very private when it comes to her children. (Credit: Getty)

“I could’ve been the kind of parent who said, ‘I’m a rich pop star. You guys can have a hundred grand each year for the rest of your life,’ and then not really give them any attention,” she said.

“I wanted to spend a lot of time with them to help reverse the conditioning they grew up with and guide them toward a meaningful life that they don’t ever have to be ashamed about.”

While she does not share much about her children, she did speak more about them on The Project in 2021.

“Most of their lives they’ve been conditioned to lie and manipulate, so the past year has been all about teaching them how to become rigorously honest and live in the moment without using any substances,” she said at the time.

“There has been a lot of heartache. There has been a lot of lost trust and then a lot of regained trust,” she continued. “But I do trust them both. And I’m proud because they’ve come a very long way.”

Less than a year after becoming a mother, Sia revealed that one of her adoptive children had welcomed twins.

“My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f**king grandma! I know, right,” Sia said on an Apple Music podcast where she revealed the news.

Sia’s first marriage was to Erik Anders Lang. (Credit: Getty)

Who was Sia’s first husband?

Before motherhood, the Grammy nominee married Erik Anders Lang at her Palm Springs home in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

At the time, the singer’s rep shared a joint statement to People, where they said they wanted to stay friends.

Since then, she has spoken more about that difficult time.

“I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop,” the singer said on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 podcast in 2019.

“That one was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed, and so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”