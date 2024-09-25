It’s been more than four years since Pete Evans stepped down from his judging role on My Kitchen Rules, and three years since he faced a ban from Instagram, following considerable public outcry over his controversial stances.

The Australian chef and former television presenter has since lived his life off the radar, however, he has recently returned to his culinary roots in a video shared on social media from his business account.

Pete is looking remarkably different nowadays. (Credit: Instagram)

In it, he shares a recipe for Watermelon and Shiso Salad. It’s one of several that the former reality star has shared, alongside various clips of interviews he has conducted on his vodcast, life updates, and video diaries where he has discussed what is on his mind.

The update comes mere months since the 51-year-old was photographed with his teenage daughter Chilli as the two surfed together in Sydney

Pete Evans hits the water with his daughter Chilli. (Credit: Backgrid)

Where is Pete Evans now?

The father-of-two and his wife Nicole Robinson recently put their Northern Rivers retreat up for sale.

They have been living on the 7.9-hectare property in Byrrill Creek in the Byron Bay hinterland since 2020. The former MKR chef has not addressed the couple’s decision or the move expected to follow, with his Instagram account currently deactivated.

(Credit: Backgrid)

Pete shares his two children – daughters Chilli, 19, and Indii, 18 – with former partner Astrid Edlinger, who he dated between 2001 and 2011.

“He’s got more famous and it inevitably changes anyone,” Astrid said at the time of their breakup.

Both daughters now reside with Astrid in Bondi Beach.

Pete married Kiwi model Nicola back in 2016 at their farm in New South Wales. Pete appears to still see his daughters regularly… he appears in various photos on his ex-wife Astrid’s Instagram page, including his attendance at Indii’s dance concert in November 2023.

Pete left My Kitchen Rules in May 2020 amid controversial social media posts. (Credit: Seven)

What happened to Pete Evans?

During the 2020 pandemic, the former star used social media to share misinformation about COVID-19, casting doubts on the vaccine and other scientific findings. In April of that year, the TGA fined Pete $25,000 after he promoted a $15,000 lamp, claiming it could treat COVID-19.

He was then fined a further $79,920 for alleged non-compliant advertising after he promoted a biocharger and hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, which are not listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

Following this, Pete and Channel Seven parted ways, and as a result, My Kitchen Rules was temporarily discontinued. The cooking show eventually returned in 2022.

The former celebrity chef was later banned from both Facebook and Instagram after months of posting COVID misinformation online.