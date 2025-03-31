Patrick Dempsey’s relationship with his former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo is on life support after she made some disparaging comments about their time working together.

Advertisement

Ellen, who has played the titular Dr Meredith Grey on the long-running medical drama since its 2005 inception, recently shared her feelings about being less valued than Patrick, 59, in the early days of the show.

The actress told the Call Her Daddy podcast that although she understood why Patrick was initially paid more than her, she found it difficult to accept, given that she was the main character on the show.

“He was a bigger star than I was at that point. No one knew who I was,” Ellen said, adding that it was her first pilot.

“Everybody knew who he was, so he did deserve that money.”

Advertisement

Ellen didn’t hold back on the Call Her Daddy podcast. (Credit: Mega)

However, she then took a jab at Patrick’s career in the lead-up to his starring role as Dr Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd.

“He had done 13 pilots before me,” Ellen, 55, recalled. “Nothing personal to him, just in general, only a man can have 13 failed TV pilots and their quote keeps going up, right?”

New Idea hears that Ellen’s comments have gotten under Patrick’s skin. One insider says the actor is “not going to respond, but he feels betrayed”.

Advertisement

He’s been completely blindsided – to tell the world about his failures before he made the big time is not the done thing in acting circles,” the source explains.

“It’s a real low blow and he’s not sure what he’s done to deserve it.” Since his breakthrough role as McDreamy, Patrick’s Hollywood career flourished, with hit rom-coms like Bridget Jones’s Baby and Valentine’s Day, as well as the two Enchanted movies.

Patrick’s feathers have been ruffled. (Credit: Mega)

The insider speculates Patrick’s success beyond Grey’s may have ignited “resentment towards him”.

Advertisement

“He’s sorry she’s not yet been able to move onto bigger successes like he has, but he’s surprised that she would speak out as she has,” the insider adds.

However, a source close to Ellen has stood up for the star, telling New Idea that the actress has “every right” to speak her truth.

“Everyone knows they had no relationship after he left the show,” her pal reveals.

“It was hurtful to be cast aside by someone who probably wouldn’t have made it if it hadn’t been for their chemistry. She feels he’s not shown her the respect she deserves.”

Advertisement

Stream Grey’s Anatomy now on Disney+ with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.