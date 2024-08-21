Everything we know about rising talent Felix Cameron

No hearts were safe as Felix Cameron took to the TV WEEK Logies stage and charmed the nation.

The Boy Swallows Universe actor spoke in with a grace and cadence wiser than his years, and elicited many “awws” as he tearfully thanked his parents.

Now, Australia is desperate to know more about him. We have answered all of your questions.

Here’s everything we know about the rising talent. (Credit: Netflix)

How old is Felix Cameron?

Felix is just 15 years old.

What movies and TV shows has Felix Cameron been in?

Felix is starting out in the industry, but already he is a promising young talent.

So far, he has starred in a 2020 biography called Penguin Bloom, and the Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe based on the novel of the same name by Trent Dalton.

The teenager also has an upcoming project for 2025; he is starring as Xavier in a television series called Good Cop/Bad Cop.

Following his breakout performance, Felix won two TV WEEK Logies. (Credit: Getty)

What Logies did Felix win?

The 15-year-old won two TV WEEK Logies in 2024 for his role as Eli Bell in Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe. First was the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, and the second was Best Lead Actor in a Drama.

During his acceptance speeches, Felix tearfully thanked his parents and drama teacher Nadia.

“I couldn’t have done it without you,” he said.

“Actually, the last award that I won before tonight was, um, Student of the Week in grade five. So … this is quite a big deal.”

The 15-year-old thanked his parents, Sharni and Colin, in his acceptance speech. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Felix Cameron’s parents?

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree as Felix’s parents are both in the entertainment industry.

His mother, Sharni Page, is a psychodramatist, acting coach, and creative healer. His father, Colin Cameron, is a corporate MC, entertainment consultant, and business developer.

It is clear that the Melbourne-based couple are uber proud of their son. Not only was Colin the one who updated the young actor’s IMDB page, both he and Sharni have sung loudly on social media about their boy.

Sharing a grab of Felix in Boy Swallows Universe, Sharni wrote on Instagram: “It takes immense courage for actors to consistently delve into their own depths, bringing out their unseen inner selves and the stories they carry. It doesn’t feel comfortable but boy it packs a punch when you’re grounded in your truth and in your body. It’s where the magic lies.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. (Credit: Getty)

“Felix embodied this courage each and every day. He chose trust. He chose to trust me and audition, trust the rehearsal process and his dramaturge and directors, trust himself to explore both his darkness and light, trust in those around him to meet him where he was, and trust that he would be supported to come out of it at the end and feel ok.”

Similarly, Colin shared a tribute following Felix’s two Logie wins. Taking to LinkedIn, the MC penned: “A quick group thank you to all my friends and colleagues for your messages of support and congratulations. The Logies last night was an incredible experience for Felix and our family.

“It is one thing to work in entertainment, yet another to try to guide (and protect) your child into this crazy, ever changing world. Know that he is very grounded and taking it 1 small step at a time. (Very late after the ceremony instead of crashing in a heap, Felix sat and watched the whole Hawthorn vs Richmond game, cheering his Hawks the whole way!)”