Erik Thomson is moving forward following his reported split from wife, Caitlin McDougall, New Idea can reveal.

It’s believed the actor is now in a relationship with Courtney Simpson, a single mother from Tasmania.

Erik relocated to the Apple Isle last year from South Australia.

Erik and Courtney spent Valentine’s Day together. (Credit: Supplied)

While they’ve yet to make a public relationship declaration, Erik and Courtney have been sharing loved-up photos of each other on social media for a while now.

Some of their happy snaps show them hanging out with friends and family members.

For Erik’s 58th birthday in April, Courtney posted a tribute online, saying there is a “version of him the world knows, and a version I get to keep – the one made of tenderness, complexity, and quiet strength. He feels everything deeply, carries more than he ever lets on, and gives more than he ever asks for. Loving him is easy and fierce and real. I’m grateful for him, for all of it, every day.”

They shared heartfelt messages on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

New Idea first raised the question that Erik’s marriage could be over in January 2024, after we noted that he and Caitlin were no longer wearing their wedding rings.

The pair are parents to two teenagers – daughter Eilish and son Magnus.

This past March, The Advertiser reported they had in fact split. Not long after, Erik referred to Caitlin as “my wife at the time” in a wide-ranging podcast interview.

The pair first met in September 1997, in a pub on AFL Grand Final day. Scottish-born, New Zealand-raised Erik previously told SALIFE magazine that neither he nor Caitlin was into the game, so they just “sat together and chatted for hours”.

Erik and Caitlin have not commented on the split talk. (Credit: Supplied)

The pair seems to be in a good place, though, as Caitlin left a comment on a recent Instagram post of Erik’s about their son.

In 2018, Erik spoke to New Idea about how hard it was to balance family life and his career.

“We had a bit of a hard year last year,” he admitted at the time. “I was away for big chunks of time, and my kids are still young. I would ring up, and there would be tears; it made things a bit more difficult.”

However, as many families can relate to, both parents and kids were forced to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation.

“We just dealt with it on a daily basis. We kept in touch, and we would get together when we could,” he said.

