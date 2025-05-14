Australian swimming legend Dawn Fraser has revealed that her heart stopped beating after a serious fall in the driveway of her home on the Sunshine Coast in December last year.

At the time, the 87-year-old was hospitalised for several months after suffering serious injuries, including several broken ribs and a hip replacement – all of which she is still recovering from.

While the Olympian was able to reach for her mobile and call a neighbour for help, who then called 000, her diagnosis was grave, with doctors advising her at the hospital that she might not survive the necessary surgery.

“When the anaesthetist came in, he said that I could die…And that was the frightening part, the fact that I might die under anaesthetic, and I didn’t want to die that way,” Dawn shared with 10 News presenter Sharyn Ghidella in an interview televised on May 14th.

Dawn says it’s been a “fight” every day to regain her strength. (Credit: New Idea)

Ahead of the surgery, Dawn was also asked if she would give consent to her daughter, Dawn-Lorraine, to make medical decisions on her behalf should the worst take place.

While thankfully the surgery was successful, the four-time Olympic gold medallist then experienced a cardiac episode several weeks later at a local surf club.

“Unfortunately, I started to feel very faint and I fainted,” she admitted candidly.

“They said my heart had stopped for five seconds and I had a very low heart rate.”

Dawn with her daughter and grandson. (Credit: Social Media)

As a result of this, Dawn was fitted with a pacemaker, but her recovery in the months since hasn’t been easy after losing 22kg and experiencing poor mental health following her bout of health woes.

“It’s been a nightmare, she’s been a nightmare,” her daughter also shared.

Grandson Jackson chimed in that it had been harrowing to watch his grandmother’s health decline so rapidly in the last six months.

“I always saw her as invincible,” he confessed sadly in the same interview.

Dawn Fraser won Gold in three consecutive Olympics. (Credit: Getty)

But as always, the pool is still a saving grace for the beloved athlete who has started swimming once more in order to rebuild her strength.

“I’ve got to accept that doing that sort of exercise that I used to do when I was training has kept me going.”

“I think, you know, that’s very important for your health and for my family too.”

“I can still shower myself and take myself to the bathroom, but I can’t make my own bed or open many doors,” she continued.

“It’s a fight every day, but at least I’m doing it.”