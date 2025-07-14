He was, and will always be, hopelessly devoted to Olivia-Newton John.

But now, almost three years after the Grease star sadly passed away from cancer – her husband, John Easterling, is said to be in a new and happy relationship.

According to reports, John, who married ONJ in 2008, is dating American businesswoman, Sarah Owen, and they were recently spotted out and about together in Santa Ynez, California.

The couple are said to have met in 2022 at a New Years Eve party and remained in contact ever since.

Sarah, who bears a striking resemblance to Olivia, was previously married to US actor James Howard Woods and is the founder and owner of StripHair, a pet grooming business, and Betty’s Best.

Sarah Owen is a US businesswoman. (Credit: Instagram)

After losing Olivia three years ago, John opened up to PEOPLE about their unique and once in a life time relationship.

“Olivia and I had a love so big and so indefinite in time,” he said.

“We embraced it as something even bigger than ourselves.”

He admitted the couple rarely had arguments and were happiest in each others company.

“I mean, our whole life experience and the things that we shared and believed in were just to important,” he explained. “I didn’t even think love could be like that.”

He went on to reveal that he didn’t believe he could or would ever experience another love like that.

“That’s not going to happen. I mean, I don’t expect it,” he said, adding he still felt very much connected to the Aussie icon.

Olivia shared this photo of them together days before her death (Credit: Instagram)

“I couldn’t imagine it being possible for the first time. So, I can’t imagine it being possible again.

“I see and feel her presence all the time, and I know we’ll be completely reunited again.”

But proving things really do happen when you least expect it, John and Sarah are believed to be completely smitten with one another – and ONJ fans couldn’t be happier for him.

“Wishing John Easterling peace and happiness – Olivia will always be cherished, but it’s beautiful to see healing hearts open once more,” one person commented.

“He was a beautiful husband to Olivia. Glad he found love again as everyone deserves to loved,” another shared.

“Olivia would have wanted him to find peace…let it be.”

News of John’s romance comes just weeks after it was confirmed that plans are underway to make a biopic about ONJ’s former partner Patrick McDermott’s bizarre disappearance.

“As well as celebrating Olivia’s success in showbiz, the biopic will focus on the disappearance of her love, Patrick,” a Hollywood insider tells New Idea. “For years, the public have remained fascinated about what happened to Patrick. Did he drown, or fake his own death?”