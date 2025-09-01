  •  
Advertisement
Home CELEBRITY Australian Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: Georgie Parker dishes on A Country Practice reboot

The star is making a surprise return to Wandin Valley!
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Loading the player...

It’s been 40 years since the infamous A Country Practice scene, which shook the country, when Molly Jones took her final breath.

Advertisement

Now, lovers of the show can take a peek into how  the episode came to fruition, courtesy of another star  of the Australian soap!

Actress Georgie Parker, 60, is playing fictional writer Judy in How to Plot a Hit in Two Days at Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre.

The play brings the show back to life in a unique way. (Credit: YouTube).

It’s a production that imagines two days in A Country Practice’s story room, when the iconic Molly farewell episode was being written.

Advertisement

As it is a fictionalised account, Georgie tells New Idea that the playwright Melanie Tait chatted with some of ACP’s original crew.

“Melanie spoke to the people who were responsible for writing and producing the episode. She had to borrow from the truth to create the story,” Georgie reveals.

Melanie also spoke with the actress who played Molly Jones, Anne Tenney.

Georgie Parker and Joan Sydney
Her role as Sister Lucy Gardiner kicked off her acting career. (Credit: Channel Seven).
Advertisement

“I know that Anne was very fond of the whole  ACP experience early in  her career. She’s gone on  to do amazing things, but the show was a beginning for a lot of us,” she says.

Georgie’s own ACP character, Sister Lucy Gardiner, sadly didn’t cross paths with Molly.

Georgie was cast in the show in 1988 and stayed until 1992, while Anne left in 1985.

But Georgie explains,  she actually keeps “forgetting” she was on ACP when she’s doing the play!

Advertisement
Molly A Country Practice Anne Tenney
Molly drifted away as she watched her husband Brendan and daughter Chloe play in a field. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The majority of the characters depicted in the play weren’t there when I was! So, it  feels like I’m talking about a different show,” she explains. “It’s interesting, ’cause it’s about a different time and space in the ACP world.”

Georgie thinks Molly’s farewell episode rated so highly – and is still so beloved today – because it connected us all.

“It was such a specific time in Australian TV,” Georgie says. “There were only three TV channels, so the show rated enormously highly.

Advertisement

“Everyone talked about it for days, and everyone was deeply invested in it,” she adds.

ACP Cast
She looks back at her time on the show with fond memories. (Credit: Channel Seven).

Georgie says the play captures that excitement.

“I think the audience  will enjoy jumping back  in time and getting a bird’s-eye- eye view, even though it’s fictional, of how that episode came about.”

Advertisement

Despite the enduring love for ACP, Georgie doesn’t see it returning to TV.

“Whenever people loved a show in the past, they always go, ‘wouldn’t it be good to bring it back?’ It’s definitely been fun to return to the ACP world, in this play, but stories  that have yet to be told  are just as important, too.”

How To Plot A Hit In Two Days is on at Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre until October 11.

A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement