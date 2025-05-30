Back in June 1985, Australia came very close to having a shortage of Kleenex after the nation collectively sobbed their way through the tragic death of beloved A Country Practice character, Molly Jones.

Indeed, this coming week marks 40 years to the day since Molly, played by actress Anne Tenney, drew her last breath and succumbed to leukaemia. The milestone anniversary will no doubt come as a shock to A Country Practice fans, who can recall Molly’s death like it was yesterday.

Molly’s death played out over two nights, on June 4 and June 5, on Channel Seven. The episodes were watched by an estimated 2.2 million viewers. Four decades on, her passing continues to be voted as the saddest death scene in Australian television history.

Molly drifted away as she watched her husband, Brendan, and daughter, Chloe, play in a field. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How did Molly die on A Country Practice?

Few who watched Molly’s final moments could ever forget the tragic scene.

‘Mad Molly’, as she’d been nicknamed by the locals of Wandin Valley, drifted away on a couch in a field, as her husband, Brenda, and toddler daughter Chloe (as played by Anne’s now real-life partner, Shane Withington, and child star Emily Nicol) flew a kite nearby.

Mustering every ounce of strength within her ravaged body, Molly raises her arm to wave to her husband and daughter.

The scene then switches to Molly’s perspective, watching the pair play, before the screen slowly fades away to black, mimicking her eyes shutting for the last time. Brendan turns back around to look and, realising what is happening, sprints towards his wife, screaming ‘Mollllyyyy!”. Cue the waterworks!

Why did A Country Practice producers kill Molly off?

Molly was one of A Country Practice’s original characters, having been part of the soap since it began in 1981.

Anne Tenney and Shane Withington, with their on-screen daughter Emily Nicol, are a real-life couple! (Credit: Newspix)

From the moment she hit screens, Molly (and Anne!) was a firm favourite among fans. So, when the actress chose to leave the soap mid-way through Season 5, after four and a half years – so as not to be “typecast”– her exit was always destined to be a big storyline.

For Molly’s exit, the show’s writers were inspired by the 1983 film Terms of Endearment, which saw Debra Winger’s character Emma being diagnosed with, and ultimately dying from, cancer.

Molly’s storyline played out over 10 weeks, starting with doctors informing her of the leukemia, and ending with her death. Even though viewers knew it was coming, it was still a shock when it finally happened.

Debra Winger’s arc in the Oscar-winning film, Terms of Endearment, inspired Molly’s death storyline. (Credit: Supplied)

In the week leading up to the episodes airing, full-page newspaper adverts ran saying, “Thanks for everything, Molly.” Anne has since admitted that she left the country at the time to avoid the intense reaction.

In memory of Molly, we’ve compiled the top saddest TV deaths of fictional characters to ever play out on Aussie screens below.

