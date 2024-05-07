Originally from Wales, Callum relocated to Brisbane, Australia. Instagram

“The support has been absolutely monumental from start to finish," Callum gushes. "It's just so nice to be in this beautiful country with all these beautiful people supporting me along the way. It's madness.”

Beautiful though he may find it, there’s one gripe with Australia that Callum can’t look past.

“Aussie drivers in the rain,” he rants. “I don't know what it is, but as soon as it starts trickling with rain everyone thinks it’s right to drive 40 km under the speed limit. Honestly, sometimes it’s probably quicker to get to my destination in reverse if it’s raining in Australia.”

Driving bugbear aside, Callum is learning a lot while living Down Under - including plenty of classic Aussie phrases.

“Fair dinkum?” he asks tentatively in his thick Welsh accent. “Still don’t really know what it means. I haven’t quite grasped it yet. I just like the lingo. It sounds mad. I just say it after things; I’ll be in drive-throughs now and instead of saying ‘thank you’ I’ll say ‘fair dinkum’.”

Having lived in both the UK and Australia, Callum is “fair dinkum” that there’s a difference between the local women.

“Aussie birds are a lot more natural compared to the UK birds" the 26-year-old says. "That beach vibe and that, innit? But all in all, variety is the spice of life!” he adds diplomatically.

Of course, being in the public eye means that Callum has, no doubt, received plenty of attention from women all over the world.

When asked who has been the most surprising person to reach out to him via Instagram, the personal trainer laughs and keeps his cards close to his chest.

“That’s going to get me into some serious trouble,” he says cheekily.

Similarly, his “worst date” story proves too rogue to share. “It’s not PG,” he laughs. But when it comes to Callum’s relationship deal breakers, he is happy to admit he has “a lot”.

“Even little things. If we’re on a date and we have some chips and the bird just puts tomato sauce all over it and not on the side, my head goes; I can’t do it,” he tells us passionately. “Gone from a ten to a two."

He continues with gusto: “Drinking water from a tap. Madness. Don’t know how you can do that. It just gives me the ick. Little things like that; I think they’re minute and I can see past them… no, I can’t actually see past them,” he smiles.