Viewers have fallen head over heels for Callum. Channel Ten

Brittany was famously dumped by Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins at the end of the 2018 season of The Bachelor - when he didn't choose a partner at all.

Brittany has opened up about the difficult experience with Callum and fellow campmate Khanh Ong.

Even though Callum admitted in an online fan Q&A that Michelle Bridges was 'his type', fans reckon he is still sending flirty vibes Brittany's way!

Brittany is madly in love with her boyfriend Ben. Instagram

However, he will have to be content with a friendship as Brittany has been dating Swiss footballer Ben Siegrist for the past 18 months.

They met on the celebrity dating app Raya and Brittany has confirmed, "I am crazy in love."

Callum is currently single after enjoying a brief fling with American Deb Chubb. They met while recording Love Island Games in 2023.

Callum is hopping his way into the hearts of Aussies everywhere! Instagram

Meanwhile, Callum is proving to be such a hit with viewers that pundits are predicting he could take out the entire season!

Sportsbet currently has Skye Wheatley as the favourite to be crowned, with Callum closely behind in second place.

"Even if he doesn't end up winning, he's clearly got a bright future ahead of him," adds our source.

