Skye and Callum are ready to take out the competition. Channel Ten

Who will win I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2024?

It comes as no surprise that social media mega influencer Skye Wheatley is in the lead to win I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia for 2024, with her odds currently sitting at $2.75.

She is closely followed by Love Island heartthrob Callum Hole, whose humour and hijinks have placed him in second place with odds of $3.00.

Rounding out the top three with odds of $4.33 is former MasterChef and Australian Survivor contestant Khanh Ong who has been cooking up a storm in the jungle (literally), endearing him to both his campmates and viewers tuning in from home alike.

Khanh is a reality television veteran. Channel Ten

Is I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia rigged?

Ordinarily, viewers tuning in from home will vote to save their favourite celebrities and keep them in the jungle. The celebrities who receive the least amount of votes from the Australian public are then sent home.

But according to 2019 contestant (and ex-Biggest Loser host) Ajay Rochester a clause in the small print of the contract contestants sign when they officially sign up to take part actually says that Network 10 has the final say in the order of elimination for the season.

RELATED || Is I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here real or fake?

If this is indeed the case, that would mean fans voting from home actually have no control over who stays and who goes on the show....plot twist!

"In the contract, it says in very little tiny wring right at the end that Channel 10 can choose to elect a winner regardless of votes," Ajay said in an expose video shared to her TikTok account.

"It also says Channel 10 can decide when the contestants are eliminated - with or without the voting," she added.