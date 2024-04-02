Instagram

Does Frankie Muniz have a wife?

Over the years Frankie has been romantically linked to many celebrities, but when he crossed paths with golf presenter Paige Price at a 2016 celebrity golf tournament it was love at first sight!

While it's not exactly clear when they first started dating, they went Instagram official in August that same year when Paige shared a sweet snap of her beau to Instagram.

Fast forward to November 19th, 2018 and Frankie popped the question at a lantern festival in Arizona, the lovebirds going on to spontaneously elope and marry at the top of Camelback Mountain in Arizona as the sun was rising on October 3rd, 2019.

Finally, on February 21st, 2020, the couple married again in front of their nearest and dearest - four years to the day they first met!

Mauz Mosley Muniz is the couples first and only child.

Does Frankie Muniz have kids?

On March 22nd, 2021, Frankie and Paige Muniz welcomed their first child together - a baby boy they named Mauz Mosley Muniz.

Weighing in at "exactly 7lbs", Paige described her little angel as a "dream boat," when she announced his birth to her Instagram.

In his own social media post from the same time, Frankie reflected upon what fatherhood meant to him.

"That was the moment that my life changed forever. I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him."

Awww, how sweet!