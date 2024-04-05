Welcome to the jungle! Channel Ten

As one of two international stars to take part in the 2024 season of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia (the other being Frankie Muniz), Stephen is now reaching a new audience who may have not been familiar with his career and comedy style previously.

While it's unclear how much exactly he is being paid for his time on the show, he is playing to win $100,000 for the Banksia Palliative Care Service.

The charity organisation provides home-based palliative care for both children and adults living with a progressive terminal illness - a very worthy cause indeed.

A beloved member of the camp. Channel Ten

Despite his occupation and life spent in the spotlight, Stephen is surprisingly private when it comes to his personal life, especially his relationships.

Speaking with The Telegraph in 2020, the Adelaide Fringe Festival regular revealed he had been single for "eight years."

"My younger self would probably be a bit sad about that. I'm a godparent to four amazing human beings, and everyone says to me that I'd make a great dad. My younger self would be disappointed it hasn't happened yet, but who knows what path I may have gone down if I'd had a young family?"

Stephen has been facing his fears on I'm A Celeb. Channel Ten

Stephen is also a proud member, and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, and spoke publicly about his sexuality for the first time at the 2006 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"The jokes I was doing at the start were simply jokes, but then I thought, 'It's time to talk about things that matter to me'...I thought, 'Put your neck on the line, and it might resonate. If people are upset, fine, they can watch somebody else.'"

The British comedian is a member of, and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. Getty

In a separate interview with Queer Forty in February 2019, Stephen said that he hoped his comedy could encourage his audiences to be more open-minded when it came to issues the queer community face.

"When I get messages from young people telling me that when they saw a documentary or a show I've done where I talked about my homosexuality and embraced it, it gave them- [the] courage to come out. It makes me realise that there is still work to do and it keeps me grounded."