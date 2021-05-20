Brooke is the Bachelorette for 2021. Instagram

"I grew up in a country town in Carnarvon. I spent my childhood there up until I was about 11, when my mum, unfortunately, passed away—she committed suicide," Brooke added.

She revealed that her grandmother died only a month later, which saw her and her sibling placed into foster care.

"All my brothers and [me], we didn't really have a lot of strong role models so creating that myself was my inspiration," she said.

Brooke lost her mother and grandmother within weeks of each other. Instagram

Brooke also revealed that she felt she didn’t have ”stability that was normal”, and she was surrounded by things that kids “shouldn't be exposed to" at such a young age.

"I figured out that the way that I lived wasn't exactly normal when my brothers and I went into foster care. We were treated well in care and that became the comparison that helped me to develop expectations," she said.

"That doesn't go to say that my family didn't love me, I did have a loving family but my mum just struggled to provide us with what we needed. There were socio-economic environmental factors that affected us."

"Growing up was pretty complicated." Instagram

Brooke eventually went to live with her father, which she described as "complicated", as her father was working away, so she had to stay with her step mum.

"Growing up was pretty complicated. [There was] a lot of drug and alcohol violence in my childhood and I had an older sister who suffered from schizophrenia," she said.

Despite everything she faced growing up, Brooke found the strength to overcome it all and become a role model for her community.

Brooke is a youth worker and hopes to help others in similar situations as herself. Instagram

"Growing up I always wanted to give back to my community in any way I could. Whether that was teaching or working in health service," she said.

She added she didn't really want the life that she had, so she made it her focus to do "whatever I needed to do" in order to have a better life and to help young people in a similar situation.

"I discovered what I'm passionate about quite young, and it's only going to get better for me down the line because I love every single thing we do."