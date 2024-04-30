Speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, an insider source revealed that several aircraft had already been seized from Bonza as a means of recouping money owed to investors.
When Bonza launched down under in January 2023, the airline focused on flying to regional routes that weren't serviced by larger carriers.
Bonza also offered regional customers the option of flying direct, instead of a stopover in a capital city.
Prior to the service suspension, Bonza operated 36 routes to 21 airports across the country, primarily on the East Coast.
For those customers who have booked flights with Bonza in the coming days and weeks, both Qantas and Virgin have offered complimentary flights to the airport closest to their final Bonza destination.
Frustratingly, the majority of the regional airports that Bonza flew to are not serviced regularly, or at all, by these major airlines.
Bonza customers can contact Jetstar on 13 15 38 or Qantas on 13 13 13.
A dedicated hotline (1800 069 244) has also been set up by the Federal Government to assist stranded passengers.
Transport minister Catherine King confirmed that the government had also been in contact with Bonza: "Our expectation is that they keep passengers informed of their options and their consumer rights."