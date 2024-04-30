Budget airline Bonza has suspended its flights nationwide for an undisclosed period of time in the midst of ongoing financial issues.

The carrier said the suspension would be short-term and resolved once stakeholders found a means of keeping the business afloat.

On the morning of April 30th, Bonza CEO Tim Jordan advised that discussions were underway regarding "the ongoing viability of the business."

"We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market."

Later that day, the business entered voluntary administration.