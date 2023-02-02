Bindi Irwin has announced the tragic loss of a member of the Australia Zoo family - their beloved Rhinoceros iguana. Instagram

Robert Irwin added, “He lived a brilliant life every single day and that’s what you hold onto”.

Bindi said, “It’s like saying good bye to a family member.

“In a very real way it’s an absolute end of an era.”

The popular iguana, Rhino, received a Guinness World Record for being the oldest known iguana as he was born in 1980.

WATCH: Bindi Irwin video of daughter

Bindi’s fans were quick to express their condolences once they heard of the sad news.

One fan wrote, “Oh my heart, you are so loved sweet Rhino, I’ll always remember the smiles you put on my face!”.

Another fan commented, “Thank you for caring and loving him. Everyone should treat animals the way you all do and the world would be a much happier place”.

A third commented “What a lucky rhino lizard he was to live at your amazing zoo. Thank you for sharing.”