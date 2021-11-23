Luke was the winner of Big Brother VIP. Seven

It's been a wild ride for the King of the Jungle, who first appeared on our screens back in 2017 when he joined the cast of Australian Survivor.

Ending the season in 7th place, Luke was determined to take home the crown two years later when he reappeared on the show for the Champions v Contenders season - but once again failed to take the crown.

Among his appearances on both Survivor and Big Brother VIP, Luke has been open about his reasons for competing - namely, to look after his adoring wife, Mary, and his beautiful kids, Lennox, 10, Nate, 8, and Madeline, 2.

His two eldest boys, Lennox and Nate, grapple with autism, while his youngest daughter, Madeline, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis shortly after being born – just six weeks before Luke left for Survivor.

Luke's daughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Instagram

After Madeline spent time in Perth Children's Hospital, Luke hoped to give back to the facility that cared for his daughter, while also hoping to support research in Cystic Fibrosis.

Speaking in an earlier episode of Big Brother VIP, Luke teared up as he discussed the Australian public's support after he lost out on Survivor.

"When I played the second time I left a sick daughter at home and it was the most gut-wrenching thing in the world, but I wanted to win the money to support my family," he told Big Brother.

Luke continued, "Big Brother, I've come from nothing - I've worked pretty much my whole life and I risked everything to become the King of the Jungle.

Luke Toki is the winner of Big Brother VIP! Seven

"I tried my hardest, and even though I lost again the Australian public were amazing to me and gifted me the money."

"It's hard talking about it," Luke said as he became visibly emotional, adding, "I hate talking myself up."

What better time to start than now? Congrats, Luke Toki!