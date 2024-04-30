Getty

Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens

Elizabeth Montgomery played the lead role of the witch Samantha Stephens. Her role in Bewitched proved to be very successful and earned her five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four Golden Globe Award nominations.

She continued her successful career in film, stage, and television following her time on the show, appearing in movies and TV shows such as The Legend of Lizzie Borden, The Awakening Land, Mrs. Sundance, and so many more.

Prior to her time on Bewitched, she was married to Frederic Gallatin Cammann (1954 - 1955), Gig Young (1956 - 1963), and was later married to William Asher (1963 - 1973), with whom she had three children. She then married Robert Foxworth in 1993 and remained with him until her passing.

Montgomery died from cancer on May 18, 1995. She was 62.

Getty

Dick York as Darrin Stephens (Seasons 1 to 5)

Dick York played the role of Darrin Stephens in seasons one to five of Bewitched before he left the show due to the pain he experienced from his severe back injury.

York had a very successful career in the industry, having started at the age of 15. Following his time on the show, he lived out the rest of his years in East Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He and his wife Joan Alt remained married from 1951, right up until his passing in 1992. They welcomed five children together. York passed away on February 20, 1992, after battling emphysema for years. He was 63.

Getty

Dick Sargent as Darrin Stephens (Seasons 6 to 8)

After York left the series, Dick Sargent played the role of Darrin Stephens. His acting career spanned before and after Bewitched and included significant roles in movies and TV shows such as One Happy Family, Taxi, Dukes of Hazzard, The Waltons, Down to Earth, and his final film, Acting on Impulse.

The actor sadly passed away from prostate cancer on July 8, 1994. He was 64.

Getty

Agnes Moorehead as Endora

During her iconic stint on Bewitched, Agnes Moorehead played Samatha's mother, Endora. Moorehead had quite the career before this role... She launched her acting career in 1941 as Mary Kane in Citizen Kane. She even made history in 1948 when she became the first woman to co-host the Oscars alongside Dick Powell.

The actress sadly passed shortly after the show finished airing. Moorehead died from uterine cancer on April 30, 1974. She was 73.

Getty

David White as Larry Tate

David White played Larry Tate - Darrin's reliable friend. Following his time on the show, White continued to play various popular characters on many TV shows including The Love Boat, Remington Steele, The Rockford Files, Columbo: Identity Crisis, What's Happening!!, Quincy, Cagney & Lacey, Wonder Woman and Dallas.

He also played the role of J. Jonah Jameson in the pilot episode of the television series, The Amazing Spider-Man.

White was married to Mary Welch between 1952 and 1958, welcoming one child together. He later married Lisa Figus in 1959 and remained married to her until his passing in 1990. The two also had one child together.

White died from a heart attack on November 27, 1990. He was 74.

Getty

Erin Murphy as Tabitha Stephens

Erin Murphy played Samantha and Darrin's daughter on Bewitched. When Mongtomery fell pregnant in real life, the producers decided to introduce a new addition to the Stephens family, Tabitha Stephens, a half-witch.

More than one baby played the role of Tabitha in season two, however, as season three rolled around, both Tabitha and her twin Diane took over. Erin later became the primary actress for the role.

Following her stint on Bewitched, Murphy appeared in various series and TV shows such as Lassie, Deadly Fighters, and more recently, TV Therapy.

Murphy was married to Terry Rogers between 1984 and 1989, welcoming two children and Eric Eden between 1993 and 1998, welcoming one child. She later married Darren Dunckel in 1998. The two are still together and have three children.

The actress is now 59 and remains well-known for her role as Tabitha.