Barry Humphries has been rushed to hospital. Getty

The breakfast show also sent a reporter to the hospital where Barry is currently admitted.

The Sunrise reporter, Liam Tapper, said, “There are serious concerns for Barry Humphries’ health… We understand he has suffered a setback after his recent hip surgery that he had.”

“He and his wife Lizzie live in London but he was back here in Australia where he suffered a broken hip after going to get a book. He has since undergone complications after the hip surgery. In true Barry Humphries style, [he] was upbeat after surgery, he called himself bionic Azhar. Such is his nature and humour.”

The comedian, best known for playing Dame Edna, recently had hip surgery but there have been complications. Getty

Barry began his career in the late 1950s. His breakthrough role was as Mr Sowerberry in the original 1960 London production of the musical Oliver!

Barry went on to star in a few films such as Bedazzled and The Bliss of Mrs. Blossom before finding his true calling: one-man satirical stage revues. During these revues, Barry would perform as Dame Edna as well as other characters he created, like Les Patterson and Sandy Stone.

In recent years, Barry has appeared in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey among many other projects. We wish him a speedy recovery!